Love Island Australia's Vanessa Sierra Joli Has Already Dated A Reality Star

Chances are you’ve seen Vanessa Sierra Joli’s face before. The 24-year-old from Sydney dated Married At First Sight star Dan Webb earlier this year. Their brief romance came after Dan’s very public split with MAFS co-star Jessika Power. She then went on to date Jessika’s brother, Rhyce Power. “I think it’s about time I got out there again,” businesswoman Vanessa says of her decision to find a partner on Love Island. “I remember hearing about Love Island around the time of my last break up and thinking to myself, this is perfect timing.” The Daily Mail reports that Vanessa already knew current contestant Adam Farrugia before entering the villa. That comes as HuffPost revealed intruder Phoebe Thompson knew Maurice Salib in 2015 - and there’s photos to prove it.

Vanessa has been focusing on modelling after working in finance, and says people are “shocked” when they hear about her previous career. “No one expects me to have a degree, they automatically think because I’m a model they don’t expect me to have brains. It comes as quite a shock to people when they actually find out I am educated,” she says. She’s currently in a relationship with Matthew Zukowski, and it’s a romance that has ruffled some feathers through the villa. On Monday night Sam Withers was sent home, after Cynthia Taylu chose Maurice Salib over him. Sam had already told Cynthia he only viewed her as a friend, and had his eyes on starting something with Vanessa. Unfortunately Vanessa decided to continue her relationship with Matt instead.

Instagram/Vanessa Sierra Joli Love Island contestant Vanessa Sierra Joli