Love Island Australia's Vanessa Sierra Joli Has Already Dated A Reality Star

Chances are you’ve seen Vanessa Sierra Joli’s face before. The 24-year-old from Sydney dated Married At First Sight star Dan Webb earlier this year.

Their brief romance came after Dan’s very public split with MAFS co-star Jessika Power. She then went on to date Jessika’s brother, Rhyce Power.

“I think it’s about time I got out there again,” businesswoman Vanessa says of her decision to find a partner on Love Island. “I remember hearing about Love Island around the time of my last break up and thinking to myself, this is perfect timing.”

The Daily Mail reports that Vanessa already knew current contestant Adam Farrugia before entering the villa. That comes as HuffPost revealed intruder Phoebe Thompson knew Maurice Salib in 2015 - and there’s photos to prove it.