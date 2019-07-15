The search for the remains of a teenage girl who went missing in Vatican City in 1983 has taken yet another startling twist. Emanuela Orlandi has not been seen since vanishing after a music lesson in 1983. Last week, after acting on a tip, the 15-year-old’s family secured permission from the Vatican to open the tombs of two 19th century princesses in the search for her remains. But the tombs were empty – prompting a new probe as to where the remains of the two royals may be.

AP Emanuela Orlandi went missing after a music lesson in Rome. She would be 51 now

And now new excavations at the cemetery of the Pontifical Teutonic College have revealed there are two unidentified sets of bones under a stone manhole. The Vatican has vowed to keep investigating and noted that any bones in the tombs might have been displaced during structural work carried out on both the college building and a cemetery near St Peter’s Basilica in the 1800s and in more recent decades. On Saturday, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said further searches had centered on the areas adjoining the princesses’ tombs. He said investigators had located two ossuaries, or sets of bones, under a stone slab manhole covering inside the Teutonic college itself. He said the area was immediately sealed off and would be opened in the presence of forensic experts on July 20.

Vatican Media / Reuters A new mystery came to light after the tombs of two 19th century princesses were excavated last week - and found to be empty

Gisotti added that the bones were found in two holes carved out of a large stone that was covered by an old pavement stone a few meters behind the princesses’ tombs. That area is now technically inside a building of the Teutonic College, after expansion work on the building encroached onto the cemetery field. The last recorded structural work done on the building and the cemetery was in the 1960s and 1970s. Orlandi vanished after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her case has been one of the enduring mysteries of the Vatican, kept alive by the Italian media and a quest by her brother to find answers. Over the years, her disappearance has been linked to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II to the financial scandal of the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld.

Remo Casilli / Reuters Emanuela's brother Pietro Orlandi