Vatican Wants Instagram To Explain Why The Pope’s Account ‘Liked’ Photo Of Model

The Vatican seeks an explanation from Instagram as to why Pope Francis’s official account “liked” the photo of a scantily-clad Brazilian model.

The “like” did not come from the Holy See, where a team manages the pope’s popular social media accounts, a Vatican spokesperson told The Guardian.

″[The Holy See] has turned to Instagram for explanations,” the spokesperson said.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, declined to comment.

The post in question, a provocative photo of model Natalia Garibotto posing in a tiny school uniform, is from Oct. 5. The “like” from Francis’ official account, @franciscus, was noticed by news outlets on Nov. 13 and was unliked the following day, according to the Catholic News Agency.﻿