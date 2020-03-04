Vegans Should Have Their Own Fridge Space – And Other Ways To Support Them At Work

Vegans could soon find themselves with a dedicated shelf in the work fridge, as well as separate food preparation areas.

These are just some of the recommendations made by The Vegan Society in its new booklet: ‘Supporting veganism in the workplace: A guide for employers’.

It contains tips on how to a foster vegan-inclusive environment at work, from nipping jokes about plant-based diets in the bud, to ensuring staff uniforms are vegan-friendly.

If separate fridge space stops colleagues nicking the precious oat milk, we’re here for it. But really, you’d hope people would leave their colleagues’ food alone anyway – especially for the sake of those with allergies.