Let’s be honest. If you’re looking for a quick vegetarian sandwich to slap together, grilled cheese is always a tempting option ― bread and cheese are in almost everyone’s kitchen, and it’s potentially one of the most delicious foods in the world. But your body deserves a little more nutrition than that.
We’ve gathered eight of our favourite veggie sandwiches for you to consider, from a smashed chickpea avocado sandwich to an eggplant banh mi for when you’re feeling a little fancy. Give them a try and find a new favourite.
1
Power Veggie Sandwich
Lovely Little Kitchen
2
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich
Feasting At Home
3
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich
Jessica In The Kitchen
4
Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches
Jessica In The Kitchen
5
Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto
Jessica In The Kitchen
6
The Best Avocado Egg Salad
Pinch Of Yum
7
Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi
Chocolate for Basil
8
Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich
Minimalist Baker
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Polling, News, Analysis
All the latest from the 2020 presidential election from HuffPost reporters in the US and around the world