Venice Mayor Blames Climate Change As Italian City Inundated By Highest Tide In 50 Years

Dramatic photos and video captured in Venice this week show rain-booted tourists and residents wading through the flooded streets and alleyways of the Italian city. Some said they’d been forced to essentially swim through the City of Canals after it was inundated by the highest tide Venice has seen in more than 50 years.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who said he would declare a state of disaster over the flooding, blamed climate change for the “devastating” acqua alta, or high waters, which peaked at over 6 feet on Tuesday night.

“The situation is dramatic,” Brugnaro said on Twitter, per a Reuters translation. The exceptionally high tide “is going to leave an indelible wound,” he added.