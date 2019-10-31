The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso Announces Engagement

The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso has announced her engagement to trans partner Kai Carlton.
The 34-year-old Australian musician shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, revealing Kai popped the question on their one-year anniversary.
“Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike my bestfriend,” she shared with her over 315,000 followers. “I’ve been happy crying for 2 hours. I’ve never felt so full.”
LA-based singer and songrwiter Kai also shared a post featuring images of the couple and the engagement ring, and wrote: “She said “yes” and I’m the happiest mf alive.
“I listen to Beyoncé’s advice. @jessicaveronica here’s to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life.”
Jess’ twin sister Lisa was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the couple, and she also welcomed Kai into the family with a special post on her Instagram stories.
“So so proud and excited to call you my brother and family @kaigodlike the most loyal & loving soul,” she wrote.
Jessica and Kai began dating in 2018 after meeting through mutual friends.
In June this year Kai confirmed he was “trans male” on Instagram.
When a fan asked why Kai was participating in LGBTQ pride events, he responded: “I don’t really know what you mean by you ‘don’t understand the pride thing?’ Maybe I just don’t say it that much because I don’t see a reason to really say it socially. But I’m a trans male, so that’s why I am prideful”.
Jessica previously dated actor Ruby Rose for almost two years before their split in April 2018, and prior to that was in a relationship with Badflower guitarist Josh Katz for two years.