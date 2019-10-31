The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso Announces Engagement

The 34-year-old Australian musician shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, revealing Kai popped the question on their one-year anniversary.

The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso has announced her engagement to trans partner Kai Carlton.

“Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike my bestfriend,” she shared with her over 315,000 followers. “I’ve been happy crying for 2 hours. I’ve never felt so full.”

LA-based singer and songrwiter Kai also shared a post featuring images of the couple and the engagement ring, and wrote: “She said “yes” and I’m the happiest mf alive.