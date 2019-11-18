'Very Sick' Ariana Grande Cancels Show After Revealing She's 'In So Much Pain'

Ariana Grande is pressing pause on her world tour after candidly revealing to her fans that she’s “in so much pain.”

The Grammy award-winning singer addressed her millions of followers in a series of posts on Saturday about ongoing health issues that have left her with no choice but to cancel an upcoming stop in Lexington, Kentucky.

For the past nine months, Grande has been traveling the world on her “Sweetener” world tour, which is set to conclude in December in Los Angeles, but she’s apparently been performing under the weather.

“Hi my loves. So I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show.”

She added: “I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left.”