Veteran Canadian Cartoonist Loses His Job After Golfing Trump Drawing Goes Viral

Cartoonist Michael de Adder’s contract with four Canadian newspapers was terminated last week after one of his political cartoons lambasting U.S. President Donald Trump went viral on social media.

De Adder, who’d worked for the newspapers’ publisher for 17 years before his dismissal, suggested Sunday that he was let go for being too critical of Trump. But Brunswick News Inc. said earlier in the day that it was “entirely incorrect” to suggest that de Adder’s freelance contract was terminated because of the Trump cartoon.

The illustrator said, however, that “overnight it was like I never worked” for the publisher after the Trump image went viral.

“In the past 2 weeks I drew 3 Trump cartoons. 2 went viral and the third went supernova and a day later I was let go. And not only let go, the cartoons they already had in the can were not used. Overnight it was like I never worked for the paper. Make your own conclusions,” de Adder tweeted.

The third Trump cartoon de Adder referenced depicted the president, golf club in hand, standing over a drowned migrant father and his young child. Trump asks the dead: “Do you mind I play through?”