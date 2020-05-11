Vicious REM Music Video Parody Takes Down Trump On COVID-19

A no-holds-barred music video parody of the 1991 REM hit “Losing My Religion” skewers Donald Trump’s approach to COVID-19 in a bit entitled “Losing My Civilians.”

The blast — created and posted by British media site Politics Joe — uses some of the same memorable images from the original REM video, but twisted into today’s dark times, with a winged Vice President Mike Pence and a faux-tormented Trump.

The lyrics “I thought that I heard you laughing,” have been changed to “I thought that I heard you coughing.” The president “sings” in the spoof: “That’s me with corona.” He adds: “I don’t care if you get it. Oh no, I’ve said too much.”