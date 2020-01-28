Nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, were killed when the basketball legend’s helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Sunday.

Officials on Monday were still working to determine what caused the fatal crash. The Sikorsky S-76 aircraft went down in foggy conditions that prompted local police agencies to ground their helicopters around the same time.

Though authorities had not yet publicly identified crash victims as of Monday morning, some relatives and community members had begun to confirm their loved ones’ deaths.

Along with Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, here are the victims of the crash:

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife, Keri; and their daughter, Alyssa, died in the crash, the school said in a statement on Sunday.

Alyssa and Gianna played together on the AAU basketball team coached by Bryant, reported The Houston Chronicle. The group was reportedly headed to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a tournament.

John and Keri Altobelli are survived by a daughter, Alexis, and a son, Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, reported the Chronicle.