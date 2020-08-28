These Are The Victims Of The Kenosha Protest Shooting

Friends and family remembered two men shot dead while attending protests Tuesday night for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back Sunday by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with murder in the shooting of several people at the protest. Two men were killed, and a third was seriously injured. Here’s what we know about the victims. Anthony Huber

GoFundMe Anthony Huber

Huber, 26, was from the Silver Lake community in Kenosha County, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. An avid skateboarder, Huber was “really sweet” and “really friendly,” friends told the newspaper. “He was one of the most amazing people,” Huber’s girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, said at a gathering Wednesday night near the location where he was killed. “He took down an armed gunman with nothing but his fucking skateboard, and he took that fucking bullet.” A GoFundMe page has gone up to support Gittings and her daughter. Gittings posted on Facebook asking people to “skate as hard as you can” in Huber’s memory. Mourners gathered at a local skatepark Huber frequented, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Joseph Rosenbaum

Facebook Joseph "Jojo" Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum, a 36-year-old father, lived in Kenosha, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Rosenbaum originally came from Texas and is survived by his fiancee and 2-year-old daughter. Rosenbaum, known by friends and family as “Jojo,” was a jokester and “loved his daughter very much,” his sister told the Chicago Sun-Times. Gaige Grosskreutz