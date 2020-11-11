ENTERTAINMENT
Victoria Beckham Makes Savage Dig At David After Pic Of His Oversized Boots Goes Viral

His boots sparked comparisons with everyone from Hagrid to The BFG.

Victoria Beckham couldn’t resist making a playful dig at husband David, after a photo showing him in an eye-catching pair of boots went viral over the weekend.

On Sunday, Victoria posted a photo of herself and David posing in their poppies in honour of Remembrance Day.

Wearing our poppies with pride today!” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself and David wrapped up outside.

While the sentiment of the post was praised by many, a select few were distracted by David’s choice of footwear, which quickly began doing the rounds online:

But while David’s boots led to him being compared to everyone from Hagrid to Santa Claus, Victoria had a rather different character in mind when she made a savage comment about them on her Instagram story.

“Gaston wants his boots back,” the former Spice Girls star and fashion designer joked, sharing a picture of the classic Disney villain, as well as the same photo of David.

The football legend got in on the fun, though, resharing Victoria’s post with the message: “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option… revenge will be sweet.”

This isn’t the first time Victoria has taken a joking pop at her husband, though, previously poking fun at a throwback photo-shoot he shared on Instagram over the summer.

Victoria and David celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary earlier in the year, with each of them treating fans to a series of candid throwback photos in honour of the occasion.

