Victoria Beckham couldn’t resist making a playful dig at husband David, after a photo showing him in an eye-catching pair of boots went viral over the weekend. On Sunday, Victoria posted a photo of herself and David posing in their poppies in honour of Remembrance Day. “Wearing our poppies with pride today!” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself and David wrapped up outside.

While the sentiment of the post was praised by many, a select few were distracted by David’s choice of footwear, which quickly began doing the rounds online:

👀 David Beckham appears to be wearing Hagrid’s boots. pic.twitter.com/OlpfAezVGs — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) November 8, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about David Beckham’s boots pic.twitter.com/IhgtCoaxNJ — Charlotte Maud (@ardypine) November 8, 2020

I need to talk about David Beckham's boots in this photo. What is going on there? How does he even walk in them? pic.twitter.com/MgrSB4OmAc — googlyeyecat 🐈 (@googlyeyecat) November 8, 2020

Now, I accept that David Beckham is a million times more handsome and stylish than I could ever wish to be, but those boots don’t look very practical? Surely they would come flying straight off should he ever need to break into a brisk walk? pic.twitter.com/wtK9MsUWqJ — Rob Smith (@RobsterSM) November 8, 2020

What the hell kind of Santa Claus boots is David Beckham wearing here?https://t.co/8AFm52bvJh — Tara (@4jinxremoving) November 8, 2020

wtf has #DavidBeckham got on his feet? Looks like hes stole the BFGs rigger boots 😂😂 canny stop looking at them! 😂 @victoriabeckham#dailymailpic.twitter.com/BDTW0Jwl7v — Stephanie (@stephbo19) November 8, 2020

He looks like he's available to buy at a garden centre. pic.twitter.com/jv66uOZqgx — cluedont (@cluedont) November 8, 2020

But while David’s boots led to him being compared to everyone from Hagrid to Santa Claus, Victoria had a rather different character in mind when she made a savage comment about them on her Instagram story. “Gaston wants his boots back,” the former Spice Girls star and fashion designer joked, sharing a picture of the classic Disney villain, as well as the same photo of David. The football legend got in on the fun, though, resharing Victoria’s post with the message: “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option… revenge will be sweet.”