Victoria Beckham couldn’t resist making a playful dig at husband David, after a photo showing him in an eye-catching pair of boots went viral over the weekend.
On Sunday, Victoria posted a photo of herself and David posing in their poppies in honour of Remembrance Day.
“Wearing our poppies with pride today!” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself and David wrapped up outside.
While the sentiment of the post was praised by many, a select few were distracted by David’s choice of footwear, which quickly began doing the rounds online:
But while David’s boots led to him being compared to everyone from Hagrid to Santa Claus, Victoria had a rather different character in mind when she made a savage comment about them on her Instagram story.
“Gaston wants his boots back,” the former Spice Girls star and fashion designer joked, sharing a picture of the classic Disney villain, as well as the same photo of David.
The football legend got in on the fun, though, resharing Victoria’s post with the message: “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option… revenge will be sweet.”
This isn’t the first time Victoria has taken a joking pop at her husband, though, previously poking fun at a throwback photo-shoot he shared on Instagram over the summer.
Victoria and David celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary earlier in the year, with each of them treating fans to a series of candid throwback photos in honour of the occasion.
