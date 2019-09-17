Victoria Beckham has admitted she had concerns ahead of her recent 20th anniversary holiday with husband David, in case they had run out of things to talk to one another about.
Earlier this year, Victoria and David celebrated 20 years of marriage, marking the occasion with a trip to Paris for just the two of them.
However, the former Spice Girls singer has joked that after being used to spending their holidays with the rest of their family, she was a little nervous about how the conversation would flow when she and David were left to their own devices.
“I said to David, ‘God, what will we have to say to each other when it’s just us?’ But we talked and laughed the whole time, and not even about the kids or work,” she told the Telegraph.
“He’s better at sending me up,” Victoria added. “But hey, what a relief - we’ll be OK, even when they’ve all left home.”
During the trip, Victoria shared photos on Instagram from their private tour of the Palace of Versailles which David had arranged as a surprise for her.
“A private tour, dream come true!!” she wrote, adding: “We had the privilege of spending some magical time at the Château de Versailles. The most incredible visit on a very special day.”
Throughout their years in the spotlight, David and Victoria have repeatedly been at the centre of split reports, though obviously, these have never actually been proved to be anything more than rumours.
In October 2018, Victoria gave an interview with Vogue, revealing she and David have learned to brush off these rumours, saying: “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years. So David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.”
However, she did add that false rumours about their marriage did affect those close to them, noting: “These things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”