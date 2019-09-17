Victoria Beckham has admitted she had concerns ahead of her recent 20th anniversary holiday with husband David, in case they had run out of things to talk to one another about.

Earlier this year, Victoria and David celebrated 20 years of marriage, marking the occasion with a trip to Paris for just the two of them.

However, the former Spice Girls singer has joked that after being used to spending their holidays with the rest of their family, she was a little nervous about how the conversation would flow when she and David were left to their own devices.