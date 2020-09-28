Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Victoria Beckham has treated fans to a recreation of one of her most iconic poses, with a bit of help from her daughter, Harper.

Fans of the fashion designer and former Spice Girl will know that she has a penchant for showing off her flexibility in social media posts, repeatedly striking the same impressive pose in pictures.

For example, here she is checking her messages…