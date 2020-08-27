Victoria Beckham Resurrects Posh Spice Persona For Photo-Shoot With Daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has helped Spice up her daughter Harper’s life, with the two posing up a storm in a nostalgic Instagram photo-shoot at home. In a photo posted on Tuesday night, Victoria was seen resurrecting her former Posh Spice persona, sporting one of the little black dresses that made her famous and striking a peace sign pose. Her nine-year-old daughter Harper was seen wearing a similar dress in white in the photo, with the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer captioning the picture: “Kisses from posh and baby posh.”

JMEnternational via Getty Images Victoria and her Spice Girls bandmates at the Brit Awards in 1998