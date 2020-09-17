REUTERS Walkers wear protective face masks at St Kilda pier in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public.

Victoria said the daily rise in coronavirus infections eased further on Thursday, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside Melbourne after a steady drop in cases in recent days. The states reported 28 new cases and eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. It reported 42 cases and eight deaths a day earlier. Average cases in Melbourne, which is on an extended hard lockdown until September 28, was below 50 on Wednesday, the benchmark the state has set to start easing curbs.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 28 new cases reported and 8 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average is down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal.

The stringent curbs in Melbourne have led to three lawsuits against the state, including two class actions blaming the outbreak of Victoria’s second wave of infections on the government’s poor management of hotel quarantine. An epidemiologist last month told a judicial inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine that nearly all of the state’s second wave of cases could be traced back to returned travellers in two hotels in May and June. Lawyer Tony Carbone has filed a class action on behalf of workers who lost jobs, people who have suffered mentally and those who contracted COVID-19 in Melbourne’s second lockdown.