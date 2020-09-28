Victoria said on Monday its daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell to single digits for the first time in more than three months, as the state began winding back some restrictions.

The southeastern state reported just five new cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, after daily cases topped 700 in early August. NSW and Queensland - and presumably the other states and the NT - recorded zero cases.

Just 60 days earlier, Australia’s national daily total was 746.

Victoria placed nearly 5 million residents of its capital Melbourne into a hard lockdown in early August but lifted a night curfew on Sunday thanks to a steady fall in new daily case numbers.

The two-week average of new infections in Melbourne fell below 21. Authorities have flagged that more curbs could be relaxed once average cases hit certain targets.

“Today’s numbers are proof positive, beyond any doubt, that this strategy is working. This is the lowest daily case number for a very long time and it’s not so long ago that we were reporting not five cases, but 725 cases,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.