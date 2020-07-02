Victoria Lockdown: 300,000 People Enter Lockdown In 36 Melbourne Hotspots

REUTERS Medical professionals work with members of the public at a pop-up coronavirus disease. AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS

More than 300,000 people in suburbs north of Melbourne entered March-style lockdowns at midnight on Thursday.

The tougher restrictions will last a month in a bid to contain the risk of COVID-19 infection after two weeks of double-digit rises in new coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 7,920 cases, 104 deaths and fewer than 400 active cases, but the recent jump has stoked fears of a second wave of COVID-19, echoing concerns expressed in other countries.

Globally, coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday, a major milestone in the spread of a disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

From midnight, 36 suburbs in Melbourne will return to stage three restrictions, the third-strictest level in curbs to control the pandemic. That means residents will be confined to home except for grocery shopping, health appointments, work or caregiving, and exercise.

The restrictions will be accompanied by a testing blitz that authorities hope will extend to half the population of the area affected, and for which borders will be patrolled, authorities said. The measures come as curbs ease across the rest of the state of Victoria, with restaurants, gyms and cinemas reopening in recent weeks.