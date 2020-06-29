Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews reacts during a press conference on June 28, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria's confirmed COVID-19 infection numbers continue to rise, with 49 new coronavirus cases recorded overnight. Health authorities are continuing on a testing blitz in Melbourne suburbs that have been identified as community transmission hotspots for coronavirus. Restrictions in Victoria have been tightened in response to the spike in new cases across the state with premier Daniel Andrews extending the current state of emergency for at least four weeks to allow police the power to enforce social distancing rules. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Victoria will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travellers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday.

Victoria had 49 new cases on Sunday, its highest in more than two months and the 12th consecutive day of double-digit rises. The rest of Australia has seen almost no infections.

“Much like a bushfire, putting this out is challenging,” Andrews told a press conference, alluding to the black summer bushfires at the end of last year that burnt through vast swaths of the country.

“Containing it, though, is something that we can do, and test and trace is the most effective thing to do.”

Monday’s coronavirus case data will determine if the Victorian government will lock down hot spot suburbs.

“The Premier and Victoria has flagged that that is an option and they are matters that I will discuss with the Premier,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the potential next step.

“We can leave no stone unturned and no resource left unapplied to this task and I certainly will be considering all options and supporting the Premier and any such strong options that are necessary.”