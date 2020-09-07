WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images A couple takes a walk as police look on in Melbourne on September 6, 2020 as the state announced an extension to its strict lockdown law while it battles fresh outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Victoria on Monday recorded 41 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews has extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne until September 28, as the infection rate has declined more slowly than hoped.

“We cannot open up at this time. If we were to we would lose control very quickly,” Andrews told a televised media conference on Sunday.

The hard lockdown was ordered on August 2 in response to a second wave of infections, that erupted in Melbourne.

Victoria has been the epicenter of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, now accounting for about 75% of the country’s 26,282 cases and 90% of its 753 deaths.

Victoria on Sunday reported 63 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, down from a peak of 725 new cases on August 5. By contrast New South Wales, has had no more than 13 cases a day since early August.

Melbourne’s stage four restrictions, which had been due to end on September 13, shut most of the economy, limited people’s movements to a 5km zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.

From September 14, the rules won’t be quite as tough, as the curfew will begin an hour later at 9pm, and people can go outdoors for two hours instead of one, while those living alone will be allowed to have a visitor.

If the infection rate subsides as hoped by the end of September, Andrews said restrictions would be relaxed gradually over the subsequent two months, though some businesses would have to remain shut through late November.