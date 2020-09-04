Victoria recorded on Friday the worst daily coronavirus death toll with 59 deaths.

This includes 50 people in aged care who passed away in July and August, the the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

Victoria recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections, down 32 from the previous day.

The state reported 15 deaths on Thursday.

The state capital, Melbourne, is nearing the end of a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus but authorities said restrictions may continue beyond the planned end date after daily cases rose on Thursday.