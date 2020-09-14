Victoria Records Lowest Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Nearly 3 Months

Victoria on Monday reported seven deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 35 new cases, its lowest daily rise in infections since late June. The state has eased some restrictions in Melbourne from Monday by shortening the overnight curfew by an hour and doubling the amount of time people are able to spend outside to two hours per day. Victoria has continued a steady downward trend in daily cases in recent days with the rise in infections falling to double digits thanks to the hard lockdown from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August. The states reported 41 cases and seven deaths a day earlier.

Meanwhile police arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders as scattered protests against the weeks-long coronavirus lockdown continued for a second straight day across Melbourne. A riot squad marched through fruit and vegetable stalls at the city’s landmark, the Queen Victoria market, before the scuffling with protesters erupted, with some people throwing fruit at the police, television footage showed. Victoria Police said in a statement that there were between 200 and 250 people involved in the protests, but there were no immediately known injuries to the police.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images Police detain an anti-lockdown protester at Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market during a rally on September 13, 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Melbourne continues to enforce strict lockdown measures to battle a second wave of the coronavirus. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

