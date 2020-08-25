Victoria Reports 148 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Deaths

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images A man wearing a mask walks across Sturt Street in Ballarat on August 21, 2020 in Ballarat, Australia. COVID-19 testing in Ballarat has increased as health authorities work to avoid the spread of coronavirus in regional Victoria.

Victoria said on Tuesday eight people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 148 new cases.

The state a day earlier reported 15 deaths from the virus and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

A flare up in infections in Victoria forced authorities in to tighten restrictions on people’s movements and order large parts of the state’s economy to close but the southeast state has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days.

Meanwhile one of the most iconic fixtures on the Australian sporting calendar, the AFL Grand Final, will be played outside Melbourne for the first time in its history this year, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Monday.

Melbourne remains in a strict lockdown after a second wave of COVID-19 cases and Andrews said an exception would not be made even for an event so important to Victorians that a public holiday is observed the day before it.

“For the sake of one event ― as important, as religious almost, as it is ― the notion that you would take a holiday from the coronavirus for the day so we could have the grand final for a day and a dose of normal, that doesn’t make any sense,” he told a news conference in Melbourne.

“That would only spread the virus. It hurts, but not as much as potentially spreading the virus more. That notion is not on the table.