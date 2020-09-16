Victoria Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Victoria on Wednesday said eight people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 42 new cases were confirmed. The state a day earlier reported no deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months and logged 42 cases. With daily infections falling to double digits over the last several days from highs of 700 in early August, Victoria authorities will relax some lockdown restrictions put in place in regional areas. The data marks a daily cases breakthrough for Melbourne with the 14 day rolling average of daily cases for the metro area dropping below 50 for the first time since August, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in a Tweet.

#COVID19VicData UPDATED: We have reissued today's data as there are 81 cases with unknown source in Metro Melbourne, not 82, as earlier tweeted. Yesterday there were 42 new cases reported and 8 lives lost. Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhspic.twitter.com/buI8b9yv7J — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 15, 2020

Construction sites, manufacturing plants, warehouses and childcare facilities can reopen, allowing more than 100,000 workers to return to their jobs, if the 14-day rolling average is under 50 cases as of September 28. However, people will still be limited to moving around in a five kilometre radius around home and only allowed outside for two hours a day for exercise, with a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. “We have to see this through. We absolutely do. Because if we get ourselves in a situation where frustration gets the better of us...then we can open, but we won’t stay open for very long,” Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters. The state has set a much tougher target of a 14-day average of five cases for lifting the nightly curfew and reopening more businesses in Melbourne from October 26.