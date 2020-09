REUTERS Fire Services Victoria members walk toward a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020.

Victoria on Tuesday said eight people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 55 new cases.

Victoria, which has become the COVID-19 hotspot of the country, a day earlier reported nine deaths from the virus and 41 cases, its lowest one-day rise in more than 10 weeks.

Victoria, which extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until September 28, now accounts for about 75% of the country’s 26,377 cases and 90% of its 770 deaths.

Reporting by Renju Jose.