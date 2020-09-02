Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A boy rides bicycle in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Victoria has recorded 90 news cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and six deaths. That’s 20 more new cases than yesterday which also saw the lowest rise in virus-related deaths reported in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

There were 90 cases and sadly 6 deaths reported yesterday in Victoria. Our condolences to all affected. More information will be available later today via our media release. pic.twitter.com/pJONuMg8SW — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 1, 2020

Victoria reported five deaths on Tuesday. This week’s fall in the number of new cases comes as Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close. The restrictions are set to be relaxed later this month, with State Premier Daniel Andrews scheduled to detail the timetable for easing curbs on Sunday. Health officials said Victoria is expected to reduce new daily infections to near single-digits by mid-September, down from over 700 new cases a day last month, but warned the risk of new outbreaks would remain.