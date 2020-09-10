Coronavirus In Australia: Victoria Urged To Lift Night Curfew

Victoria should consider lifting a night curfew if the decision was not made on health advice, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as total pandemic deaths in the state crossed 700 on Thursday.

Victorian authorities are trying to fend off criticism after its chief health officer told local radio he hadn’t recommended the night curfew in state capital Melbourne, although he was not against it from “a public health perspective.”

State premier Daniel Andrews confirmed to local media that the curfew had been enacted to make it easier for police to enforce a more general lockdown, which includes sweeping business shutdowns and restrictions on movement.

Hunt told Sky News he had been surprised at the news on the curfew. The federal government has been anxious to ensure state restrictions are not prolonged for longer than necessary given the damage to the economy.