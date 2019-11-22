Victoria's Secret Clips Angels' Wings And Cancels 2019 Fashion Show

Say goodnight, angels: The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has officially been canceled.

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret’s parent company) Stuart B. Burgdoerfer made the official announcement in the company’s Q3 2019 earnings call Thursday.

“We think it’s important to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret, that is happening in certain respects now and I think there will be more to come. If that continues to get evaluated, again, we believe the most important thing is the quality of the merchandise itself,” said Burgdoerfer when asked about the possibility of a 2019 show.

He went on to explain that there wasn’t a “specific material impact on short-term sales” in response to the airing of the fashion show and that, in past tense, “it was a very important part of the brand building of this business and was an important aspect of the brand and a remarkable marketing achievement.”

“And with that said, we’re figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers,” he said, before concluding the line of questioning about the show by saying the brand has “nothing” on the docket in terms of a show for the 2019 holiday season.