If there’s one thing many of us have embraced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been the comfort snacks getting us through those at-home Zoom calls and weekends on the couch.

There’s more from where that came from with a string of brands releasing new editions of their crowd favourites with fresh flavours and ingredient mix-ups.

Violet Crumble Chocolate Honeycomb Flavoured Milk

Supplied Violet Crumble Chocolate Honeycomb Flavoured Milk

If you’ve been a fan of the chocolate bar, why not try the milk version?

Hitting shelves on October 1, the refreshing beverage comes just as the warmer weather kicks in, and follows on from the Violet Crumble Caramel that was released earlier this year.

“It may have been 107 years in the making, but it’s better late than never,” says Phil Sims, CEO of Robern Menz which has partnered with Bickford’s to produce the milk.

“There’s almost nothing more Australian than flavoured milk as we’ve all grown up with it, so we had to give Aussies what they want. Chocolate and honeycomb splattering together with milk just makes sense.”

Magnum LUXE Ruby

Supplied Magnum LUXE Ruby & Blood Orange

Summer means one thing to our tastebuds: ice cream!

Magnum has launched its new range of delicious ice cream coated in ruby chocolate with a pastel pink look and a fruity taste.

You can choose from Ruby & Raspberry or Ruby & Blood Orange, both coming in packs of four at $10.40 or individuals at $4.70.

The new Magnum LUXE Ruby range is available at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, selected independent retailers, petrol and convenience stores.

Sodastream’s New Fizzy Drink Flavours

Supplied New Pepsi for SodaStream flavours

For those hooked onto their sparkling water machine and keen for a sweeter fix every now and then, SodaStream’s new range of flavours could do the trick.

The new syrups include classic flavours such as Pepsi Max, Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda and Mountain Dew.

The new Pepsi for SodaStream flavoured syrups are available at major retailers including Coles, Woolworths, Harvey Norman, Kmart, and Big W for $7.00.

Ben & Jerry’s Dough-licious Pizza

Fiorino, Amilee Ben & Jerry’s Dough-licious Pizza

If you can’t decide between ice cream and pizza for a cosy night in, why not have both?

The team at Ben & Jerry’s have introduced an ice cream pizza which features a baked cookie base, ice cream filling full of chunks and creamy swirl, and then the best part, the toppings.

You can choose hot fudge or caramel sauce, chunky cookie dough bites, enticing brownie chunks, and crunchy nuts and pretzels.

This is a limited time range available through Ben & Jerry’s’ physical Scoop Stores as well as through UberEats.

Koko Black’s Australian Classics Collection

Supplied Koko Black’s Australian Classics Collection

What happens when the fancy-pants Melbourne chocolate brand Koko Black pays homage to iconic Australian sweet treats?

A limited edition Aussie classic line reimagining the Golden Gaytime, chocolate crackles, Wagon Wheel, Iced Vovo lamingtons and Corn Flakes - all made by hand.