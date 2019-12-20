TERRY HILLS BRIGADE via REUTERS A fire blazes across bush as seen from Mount Tomah in New South Wales, Australia December 15, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. NSW RFS

The NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed two NSW RFS volunteer firefighters died on Thursday near Buxton, in south western Sydney. The on-duty firies were travelling through the fire ground when their vehicle hit a tree before rolling off the road. Another three firefighters have received injuries as a result of the rollover. “This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season,” the RFS said in a statement.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirms that two NSW RFS volunteer firefighters have died tonight near Buxton, in south western Sydney.https://t.co/cDbysmaU1r#NSWRFS — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members. #nswrfspic.twitter.com/p3Y8zX3hBj — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

NSW has tragically lost two heroes. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the extended RFS family as we come to terms with the devastating news. — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) December 19, 2019

Scott Morrison Cuts Holiday Short Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on Friday morning saying he would be returning to Sydney as soon as could be arranged. He has weathered a storm of criticism on social media in recent days for going on an overseas holiday during the emergency, adding to criticism that his government is failing to deliver adequate climate change policies.

“I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time,” Morrison said. His office had initially refused to confirm media reports he was vacationing in Hawaii. About 500 protesters had gathered outside his official Sydney residence on Thursday to demand urgent action on climate change.

Daniel Pockett via Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on Friday morning saying he would be returning to Sydney as soon as could be arranged.

State Of Emergency NSW declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday as extreme heat and strong winds stoked more than 100 bushfires, including three major blazes on Sydney’s doorstep. A day after Australia recorded its hottest day on record, thick smoke blanketed the harbour city, shrouded the Opera House and brought many outdoor activities to a halt. The state of emergency declaration gave firefighters broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads and shut down utilities across NSW, which is home to more than 7 million people. Authorities said nearly 120 fires remained ablaze by late afternoon, more than half of which are uncontrolled, and with temperatures forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius in some areas, officials warned residents to be on high alert. “The firefront has been spreading very quickly and intensely,” NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney, adding that two firefighters had been airlifted to hospital with burns to their faces and airways. “It’s still a very difficult and dangerous set of circumstances.” NSW Premier’s Message Days out from Christmas, a time when many Australians head to the coast for the holidays, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian advised people to make sure “you are prepared to change your plans should circumstances change.”

A State of Emergency is declared in NSW from today giving Commissioner Fitzsimmons additional powers to deal with the bushfires. Severe weather conditions are forecast for today and will worsen on Saturday. Listen to warnings and be prepared. #NSWfirespic.twitter.com/iIqfFpIQIW — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) December 18, 2019