The Project's Failure To Apologise To Heritier Lumumba 'A Permanent Stain' On Program

Viewers were left gobsmacked after ‘The Project’ ignored calls to acknowledge a resurfaced 2017 segment in which its hosts Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly dismissed Heritier Lumumba’s experiences with racism at the Collingwood Football Club. This week, as a leaked report found evidence of “systemic racism” within the club, hundreds of Twitter users demanded that ‘The Project’ and Aly apologise on air for not believing Lumumba when he shared that his teammates had called him “chimp” and “slave”. Lumumba’s account of a “culture of racist jokes” at the club, where he played 199 games from 2005-14, prompted the recently leaked report. ‘The Project’ and its hosts have been condemned for “discrediting” and “gaslighting” Lumumba in the 2017 segment when he tried to go public about racism at the club. While Helliar has apologised on Twitter, viewers are demanding more action. Melbourne-based comic Aamer Rahman told HuffPost Australia the program had “an active role in covering for the club” when Lumumba came forward, and its failure to acknowledge that now “is hypocritical and dishonest”.

Heritier Lumumba deserves a complete, on-air apology from Waleed Aly and @theprojecttv that acknowledges the role they played in covering for @CollingwoodFC 's racism, not a lone tweet from Peter Helliar. This is a permanent stain on the program's history. — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) February 3, 2021

In a thread of 25 tweets from July last year, Rahman dissected the 2017 segment that “undermined” Lumumba’s experiences, left important details out of the final edit and echoed Collingwood’s PR messages that tried to disprove Lumumba’s story.

14/ The questions were bizarre. For example, if Heritier was telling the truth, why wouldn’t more players admit to a culture of racism at the club? Imagine staking a victim's credibility on why none of their abusers had publicly admitted to their behaviour. pic.twitter.com/Y5QUznHj13 — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) June 10, 2020

15/ Waleed claimed early on that he didn’t have ‘Collingwood’s side of the story.’ This is simply not true. I found out later that CFC had direct conversations with Waleed where they attacked Heritier’s credibility, claiming that he had mental health issues and an axe to grind. pic.twitter.com/xNZYBG8s70 — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) June 10, 2020

18/ The interview package was bad enough, but the editorialising on the panel afterwards was worse. Again, Helliar attacked Heritier’s credibility because 'nobody' at the club would confirm his claim about a nickname. Andrew Krakouer had done so publicly. pic.twitter.com/yzvqsOuz5S — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) June 10, 2020

21/ Even Waleed had to correct himself and Helliar. He admitted that Andrew Krakouer had confirmed the nickname, but dismissed this because he was apparently a ‘rare person.’ What? The way the testimony of an Aboriginal man was waved away was just stunning. pic.twitter.com/NyuUzGa2tT — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) June 10, 2020

Rahman pointed out that, at the time, Helliar had questioned Lumumba’s account of being subjected to slurs like “chimp” by saying, “We can’t find anyone who would speak to us who knew of that nickname over a playing career of 10 years.” “Even if you have to name names, take us into your experience. Paint the picture so we understand it more. Because if you don’t do that, then it just sounds like you’re smearing an entire club.” Aly then corrected himself and Helliar, admitting on the panel that Andrew Krakouer had confirmed the “chimp” nickname, but then dismissed Krakouer as a “rare person”. Krakouer is a First Nations man. On Tuesday, Helliar, who has worked with Collingwood as its Strauchan character, tweeted an apology to Lumumba, saying: “I should have believed you.” But many say it’s not enough.

I urge all fans & members to demand better from @CollingwoodFC. This report is heartbreaking. To @iamlumumba I am truly, unequivocally sorry. I should have believed you. I will do better. — Peter Helliar (@pjhelliar) February 1, 2021

“I don’t think Helliar’s attempt to apologise is insincere, but it’s still inadequate,” said Rahman.

“Lumumba was discredited on a nationwide, prime-time program with millions of viewers. That broadcast significantly damaged his reputation - a proper and meaningful acknowledgment or apology can only happen on the same platform.” “This takes more than just promising to ‘do better’ in a tweet.” Many other Twitter users agreed with Rahman, asking why the segment wasn’t addressed again on Wednesday’s episode.

How about an apology to Heritier Lumumba? — Cait (@CaityPoos90) February 3, 2021

So you just going to totally ignore apologising to Heritier? Or acknowledging you backed the wrong person? — Steven Hanning (@Hanning22) February 3, 2021

Are the cowards on your panel ever going to publicly and properly apologise to Heretier? It's pretty weak when even Eddie McGuire has acknowledged his mistakes on the topic before you.



And no, Hellier's tweet doesn't cut it. — Let’s Gone Newy 💙❤️✊🏾 (@NewyFootyFan) February 3, 2021

Considering how terribly you treated Héritier Lumumba, there should be a formal apology from The Project hosts. A lot of viewers won't come back to your show until you do. — Isaac | 🎵 stream Son Lux (@ExhaustedIsaac) February 3, 2021

I will never watch your show again after the way @pjhelliar and Waleed Aly treated @iamlumumba! — Brendan Foster (@BrendanfFoster) February 3, 2021

How disappointing for the project to not engage with Lumumba and apologize. — Tyson Gunditj (@TysGunditj) February 3, 2021

Won’t ever watch The Project based on its stitch up of Heritier Lumumba. And Ali Waleed, are you proud of assisting CFC & AFL to continue its racism? — Paul de Man 🎀 (@PdM0560) February 3, 2021

An independent landmark review this week found “systemic” racism within the Magpies and called for the problem to be addressed. Collingwood’s president Eddie McGuire on Tuesday was forced to backtrack on his disastrous comments describing the report’s release as “an historic and proud day” for the Magpies. The review found that racism had resulted in “profound and enduring harm to First Nations and African players.” “This is the first time anything like this has happened in the history of the AFL, and it’s happened because of Lumumba’s unwillingness to back down from his claims,” Rahman added. “The 2017 Project interview had a devastating effect on the momentum and public support he was starting to build since leaving football. It took him another three years before he could publicly pursue his claims again.” Now Rahman is joining hundreds of others calling for Aly to also acknowledge the 2017 coverage. “I do think there may be a certain calculation on the part of the Project and other presenters where they think that allowing Helliar to apologise might contain the criticism on Twitter. If anything, it’s just made it worse,” he said. “I think they don’t fully understand social media or the level of anger and disgust that interview caused. “It’s truly embarrassing that Waleed’s white co-host has attempted an apology while he has remained silent.” Network 10 declined to comment. You can watch the controversial 2017 segment of ‘The Project’ in full below.