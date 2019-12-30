Authorities are warning about a “dangerous” batch of high-dose (ecstasy) pills doing the roundsin the shape of light blue ‘LEGO’ blocks.

The pills, recently seized and tested in northern NSW, contain double or even triple the common dose and have prompted NSW Health to issue an official warning ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Professor Andrew Dawson, Clinical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, said “While one MDMA tablet/capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with alcohol or other stimulants, such as methamphetamine or cocaine.”