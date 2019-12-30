Authorities are warning about a “dangerous” batch of high-dose (ecstasy) pills doing the roundsin the shape of light blue ‘LEGO’ blocks.
The pills, recently seized and tested in northern NSW, contain double or even triple the common dose and have prompted NSW Health to issue an official warning ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Professor Andrew Dawson, Clinical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, said “While one MDMA tablet/capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with alcohol or other stimulants, such as methamphetamine or cocaine.”
Professor Dawson also warned that hot weather will also increase the dangers.
“MDMA causes the body to dangerously overheat, potentially leading to organ failure, loss of consciousness and death,” he said.
The average dose of MDMA in the light blue “LEGO” shaped tablets was 150mg.
“Consumption of high doses of MDMA has been linked to cases of serious illness and death in NSW. It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, heart rhythm problems and death,” Professor Dawson added.