In a now-viral clip she posted to Twitter Wednesday, Nandi played the drums to the Sex Pistols’ 1976 anthem “ Anarchy in the U.K. ,” writing that she just learned about punk rock.

The 10-year-old British musician Nandi Bushell is conquering social media once again.

Today I learnt about #punk music. This song is called ‘Anarchy in the UK’ by the Sex Pistols. Anything goes with PUNK! We made this British Flag shirt because I am #British and so are the #sexpistols #afropunk @afropunk pic.twitter.com/wOylhnURHc

Nandi’s skills on Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio” in a shoutout to Black Lives Matter recently caught the attention of the band’s Tom Morello, who gave the Ipswich, England, resident a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster guitar, CNN reported.

Nandi regularly posts her musical exploits on YouTube.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see this little rocker on a big stage soon.