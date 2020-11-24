Fox News﻿ host Laura Ingraham warned her viewers on Monday night that it’s just about over for President Donald Trump ― and that they should be ready for President-elect Joe Biden.

“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th,” she declared.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the election, and his team has filed fruitless legal challenges across multiple states in an attempt to throw out votes.

Trump has vowed to appeal these cases to the Supreme Court.

Ingraham said the president has that right ― but told viewers that effort was going nowhere.

“To say this constitutes living in reality,” she said, adding:

“And if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory to President Trump, I’d be lying to you.”

