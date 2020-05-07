Watch Honey Bees Cleverly Kill A Murder Hornet

Listen up, honey bees of the world.

Those murder hornets you may have heard about being spotted in the United States ― you know, the ones that can kill hives full of you guys and are even lethal to humans with enough stings ― can be taken. (See the video below.)

Or, as National Geographic’s “Hornets From Hell” puts it: “There is a place for payback.”

It takes a sting operation, but not with your stingers.

Watch these Japanese honey bees fight back, in the clip below, by luring a murder hornet into their hive, then swarming it. The attack raises their collective temperature and essentially “cooks” the giant hornet to death.