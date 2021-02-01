So, Where Did Flu Go? We Asked The Experts

Professor Rowland Kao, an expert in epidemiology and data science from the University of Edinburgh, tells HuffPost UK it is “very likely” both the coronavirus measures and a push for greater vaccine uptake have reduced flu levels.

“Of these, the bigger impact is likely the Covid restrictions,” he says. “Increases in flu vaccination has been considerable, but given that flu vaccination is mainly aimed at the elderly and vulnerable and does not prevent circulation of flu in the community, this would not in itself be enough to cause numbers to drop down dramatically – though it would of course prevent deaths.”

He adds that reduced travel might also prevent some infections from entering the UK, but so long as there is circulating virus within the UK, “it is unlikely to have a major impact”.

This reduced level of flu is looking similar across much of the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) laboratories tested more than 200,863 specimens between 21 December 2020 and 3 January 2021. Of these, they found a total of 409 specimens were positive for influenza viruses.

Professor Paul Hunter, from the Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, confirms that influenza cases were reduced “in many countries in the southern hemisphere during their winter and in Northern countries now.” However, we should not be complacent about encouraging takeup of the flu vaccine, he adds, “as there is good evidence that those few people who got influenza and Covid at about the same time were rather more likely to die.”

Flu tends to spread in the winter months due to a number of factors, Prof Hunter notes, including increased opportunities for transmission with people spending more time indoors and waning population immunity since the last influenza seasons.

This might mean that future flu seasons come back stronger. “Given that population immunity to influenza will have declined more than normal as we miss at least one and possibly two influenza seasons before we are back to normal, it is highly likely that we then see a more severe influenza peak than we would otherwise have expected,” he says.