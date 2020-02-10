'Weekend Update' Does Epic Takedown Of Trump Over Impeachment, Attacks

“Saturday Night Live’s” spoof news show “Weekend Update” often mocks President Donald Trump, but Saturday’s episode could have marked a record number of especially hard-hitting jabs.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che slammed Trump for mocking religion at the National Prayer Breakfast, for the president’s weird apparent makeup line in a photograph, and for calling out California for making the entire state a “stanktuary” (which Jost pronounced as “skantuary”), apparently meaning to say a “sanctuary state.”

As for the orangish line around Trump’s face in a recent photo, Jost said it was “like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own makeup on.”

Che talked Purple Hearts. He noted that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has one for being wounded in combat. Vindman was fired from his position on the National Security Council and escorted from the White House Friday in apparent retaliation for testifying in the House impeachment investigation. Trump, too, has a purple heart — “because his blood type is hamburger grease,” Che added.

Jost complained about Trump’s attack in his State of the Union address on “failing government schools.” “OK, but you went to private school, and you don’t even know where Kansas City is,” said Jost, referring to Trump’s flubbed Twitter congratulations after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

What really stunned Jost was Trump using the opportunity of the National Prayer Breakfast to attack devout Mormon Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for citing his conscience and his religion in his decision to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power. “Even the leaders of the National Prayer Breakfast were like, ‘Jesus Christ, dude,’” said Jost.

There’s more. Check out the video up top.