Grammy snubs be damned, The Weeknd’s blockbuster Super Bowl halftime show felt like it was gunning for an Oscar.

Ahead of the big game, the R&B hitmaker teased that he would transform the Super Bowl LV halftime performance into a “cinematic experience,” and so he did when he took the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday night.

Weaving together storylines of the past year from his hit singles and live performances from his album “After Hours,” The Weeknd showcased his hallmark seductive vocals and delivered a high-concept journey into the dark, moody world that has defined his most recent release.