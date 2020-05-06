Families

17 Tweets That Sum Up Mother's Day In The Age Of Social Distancing

"Lots of mothers gonna be surprised when their Mother's Day gift is a barrel of oil."

Mother’s Day 2020 is going to be an unusual one, to say the least.

From Zoom brunches to kid crafts constructed without the guidance of a school art teacher, the celebration is going to require some creativity. Naturally, the funny parents (and children of parents) on Twitter have found the humor in the new circumstances.

We’ve rounded up 17 funny and relatable tweets about Mother’s Day in the age of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

