Wendy Williams To Meghan Markle: 'Nobody Feels Sorry For You'

Wendy Williams doesn’t think anyone should feel sorry for Meghan Markle.

The talk show host went on a tear Tuesday about the Duchess of Sussex, showing viewers a now-viral clip of Markle talking with ITV for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which premiered on Sunday.

The clip shows Markle speaking candidly about how she balances her life as a celebrity with her mental health and the reality of being a new mom.

“Look, any woman, especially when they are pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV “News at Ten” anchor Tom Bradby. “And then when you have a newborn — you know ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”