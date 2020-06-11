West Virginia elected its first out transgender official on Tuesday, a victory civil rights groups said would help bolster representation and political power for LGBTQ Americans.

Rosemary Ketchum won her bid for the Wheeling City Council on Tuesday and will represent the city’s Ward 3. When she assumes her role on July 1, Ketchum will be one of just four out LGBTQ officials in the state to hold public office.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful. I know this was a close race,” Ketchum told The Wheeling News-Register on Tuesday, noting that while she didn’t campaign on her identity, the win “matters a lot.”