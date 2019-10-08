What Do Extinction Rebellion Protesters Actually Want?

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion launched its latest protest around the world, urging supporters to rally in most Australian cities and “shut down” the area around Westminster in the UK.

Thousands of people have poured onto the streets of London, blocking roads and bridges in an effort to change the way decision-makers think about climate change.

The group has called for similar protests in some 60 cities worldwide.

The latest action comes after activists from the group shut down parts of central London in April, and in the summer concentrated their efforts in cities such as Bristol and Manchester, bringing major transport routes to a halt and conducting a number of non-violent demonstrations.

Protesters have said they will remain on London’s streets for “as long as it takes”. Met Police said officers had arrested more than 100 people on Monday morning.