What Happens Once You've Had Coronavirus – And Can It Come Back?

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve had celebrities such as Tom Hanks recover from Covid-19 on the Gold Coast. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton recently said he was on the mend after his positive diagnosis. Australian singer Thelma Plum confirmed earlier this month that she was coronavirus-free after testing positive in March, describing the ordeal as “a real tough time”. “I am now Coronavirus free and starting to feel like myself again, she said. “My heart is breaking for anyone struggling rn.” But what actually happens once you’ve reached this stage of the illness? Are you now immune to coronavirus and what are the rules you should follow?

How long does coronavirus last? People are thought to be infectious (meaning they can spread the virus to others) up to three days before symptoms develop. Doctors believe this infectious period can also last up to seven days after symptoms begin. Most people infected with the virus will have mild to moderate symptoms and recover. When symptoms start, people are advised to self-isolate for seven days if they live alone, or 14 days as a household, to prevent the virus spreading. After this point, people can go about their normal lives as usual, although at this point, our new ‘normal’ is still lockdown, meaning only leaving the home once a day for exercise, essential work, or trips to the supermarket, and keeping a 2m distance from anyone outside your household at all times.

Nuthawut Somsuk via Getty Images