What Happens When You Put A 2-Metre Pig In Blanket In A Hot Dog? This

Aldi Aldi's 2m Pig In Blanket, as pictured in the serving suggestion.

In the year that brought us both M&S’s Love Sausage and Greggs’ bestselling Vegan Sausage Roll, we thought the nation had just about had its fill of pork-based products – fake or for real. But we hadn’t bargained on the two-metre pig in blanket from Aldi. When news of the super-sized sausage first reached HuffPost UK in September, it seemed like a novelty. No one would actually buy one, surely? How wrong we were. It turns out plenty of people have sampled its delights since it went on sale in early December – as reflected by a three-and-a-half-star rating on Aldi’s website and a mildly horrifying series of photos from Rate My Plate Facebook group – later shared to Twitter – from a diner who turned his into a hot dog (of sorts).

HuffPost UK Richard Corbett

“I thought it would be funny putting it a bun,” said the man behind the photograph, Richard Corbett, when HuffPost finally tracked him down. “After about half a metre it does get sickly, but overall it’s just like any other pig in blanket.” Many were quick to express their horror at the snack in both its cooked and raw form – when it bares an uncanny resemblance to a tape worm. “That’s an umbilical cord mate,” wrote one on Twitter. “I’m not an expert, but I think you’re going to need a bigger hot dog bun,” said another. On balance, we tend to agree with the commenter who saw fit to quote Jurassic Park: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Delving into reviews online, it’s clear opinion is divided on the mega pig in blanket, even among Aldi shoppers. “This really is the pinnacle of human creation,” wrote one. “Had one of these for breakfast on a giant barm. Added cheese, extra bacon and mushrooms. Lovely,” said another. A third added: “It made me cry. It’s so beautiful. 100/10.” However, somebody else questioned whether it did indeed measure 2m, and another review read: “Looks impressive, but it does not taste good! The dog was very happy though!” If you or your canine are intrigued to measure one for yourself, the super-sized sausage retails on the Aldi website for £4.99. If it’s closer to your idea of hell, you might be interested in our pick of the best vegan Christmas canapés.