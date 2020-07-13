What Influenced Relic, A Haunted-House Movie That Will Seep Into Your Bones

In a haunted-house movie, there’s no escape. When terror originates inside your own home, you can never really get away from it. Grief and the inevitability of death operate much the same way, giving the microgenre opportunities for rich subtext. Sure, all those creaks and creeps are fun, but the thing that makes a haunted house shine is what’s happening beneath the foundation.

Natalie Erika James knows that well. She is the director and co-writer of “Relic,” a Sundance hit newly available on video-on-demand services. In depicting a family grappling with Alzheimer’s, “Relic” uses the grammar of a traditional haunted-house flick — a camera that closely tracks characters’ movements; dim, angular interiors; walls that seem to expand and contract — to make the bleakness of the story more palatable.

Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote play a mother and daughter — Kay and Sam, respectively — who arrive at Kay’s mother’s home to find her missing. When the fussy octogenarian, Edna (Robyn Nevin), returns dirty and bruised, she won’t say where she’s been. From there, things get ominous. Kay finds cryptic Post-it reminders throughout the rooms, including an alarming one that says, “Don’t follow it.” The house slowly comes alive, enveloping its inhabitants as the vitality drains out of Edna.

“Relic” is a sharp, surefooted feature directorial debut for James, a 30-year-old Japanese Australian rookie who collaborated on the script with Christian White. By phone, James explained what inspired the film:

Her Own Family’s Experience With Alzheimer’s

“Relic” was born out of a trip James took to visit her grandmother, who had developed Alzheimer’s, in rural Japan. It was the first time her grandmother didn’t recognise her. James had made short films that gave real-life issues like abortion and motherhood a horror filter, and she quickly realised that Alzheimer’s called for a similar treatment.

She started contemplating how her grandmother’s mental deterioration affected her relationship with her own mother, which led to the movie’s premise of three women dealing with intergenerational dynamics. The backdrop was obvious, too. “She lived in this really creepy traditional Japanese house we’d been really scared of as children,” James said of her grandma. “So I think those two things converged really organically.”

James initially planned to set the film in Japan, but when the project got financing from the Australian government’s production fund, she relocated the story to the continent where she currently lives. Finding a suitable house wasn’t easy. The most common haunted-house tropes belong to American and British cinema, and Australian architecture doesn’t offer the same features, James said. There are no basements, for example. Country estates tend to be long, single-story buildings, whereas James wanted stairs and a slanted roof.

So she concocted a workaround: Edna’s late husband would be an architect who’d designed an unconventional home. For the shoot, James and her production designers used three different locations — two real houses and another section built on a soundstage — to simulate one increasingly claustrophobic domicile.