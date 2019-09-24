What Is The Masked Singer And Where Does It Come From: A History Of The Show Nobody Asked For

Channel Ten Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Lindsay Lohan on Australia's The Masked Singer.

Having aired for the first time in Australia last night, The Masked Singer confused over a million Australians and one American, Lindsay Lohan, who happens to be a judge on the show. Those who are still pining for Survivor and The Bachelor may find the format bewildering, but its impressive ratings prove it could still be a satisfying lineup to Channel Ten’s light entertainment. Beyond the creative masks that bemuse Twitter comes a captivating concept that was born out of Asia a few years ago. Where exactly is the show from? The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia. Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).

Channel Ten Gretel Killeen was behind this mask.

How does it actually work? The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance. Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’. South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea. It pulls the A-list Actor Ryan Reynolds appeared on King of Mask Singer in May 2018, performing Tomorrow from musical Annie while he was promoting his film Deadpool. The 42-year-old slipped into a rainbow unicorn costume for his surprise reality show gig, and if there’s one thing die-hard fans know, it’s that the creativity behind the masks is next level.

Wait Ryan Reynolds was on the korean Masked Singer thing?

Omg😂 pic.twitter.com/o5MOzCg8DS — Multi - Emma (@GCF_Emma) July 8, 2019

The real man behind the mask While Australia’s season has so far showcased an octopus, wolf and robot, the South Korean version has featured a ‘sea otter baby seahorse’, ‘party queen grasshopper’ and even ‘ready to order popcorn girl’ to name a few. The man behind the masks is designer and Project Runway Korea winner Hwang Jae-keun. Hwang has previously explained that as the show has been adapted in other countries, the visions of what the masks should look like have also evolved. “For instance, the Thai version has been the most dramatic one in Asia,” he told The Korea Herald. “The masks are not just a stage prop but ‘exaggerated’ to a point like special effects in sci-fi films, and so is the US version.”

Channel Ten Jackie O (left) and Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay’s a standout star Last night The Masked Singer kicked off in Australia, with Jackie O, Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes joined by international star Lindsay Lohan on the judging panel. Former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen was the first celebrity to be unveiled after she performed behind an octopus mask, and the fact that the local celebs couldn’t identify Gretel’s signature voice means poor Lindsay had zero chance working this one out. These tweets pretty much sum it up.

*identity of a masked singer revealed*



Lindsay Logan: I have no idea who that is

Audience: Same#MaskedSingerAU — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) September 23, 2019

I hope Lindsay Lohan is one of the masked singers and this is a very experimental sequel to Parent Trap. #MaskedSingerAU — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) September 23, 2019

Lindsay Lohan trying to figure out who Gretel Killeen is #MaskedSingerAUpic.twitter.com/CzEhYlQbzS — GRACE (@GraceGarde) September 23, 2019