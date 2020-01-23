What It Means If You're Grinding Your Teeth (And How To Stop It)

JGI/Tom Grill via Getty Images Teeth grinding, or bruxism, affects about 8% of adults. Most people don't even realise it's happening.

If you’ve ever heard someone grind their teeth in the middle of the night, you know it’s the stuff of nightmares. As one Reddit user so aptly described it, “It was one of the strangest noises I have ever heard! Made me think of two massive blocks of concrete sliding together.”

The sounds occur when people unintentionally grind, chomp or clench their teeth — a condition called teeth grinding, or, more officially, bruxism.

While we mostly think of teeth grinding as a nighttime ritual, it can actually happen when you’re awake, too. It’s estimated that about 8% of adults grind their teeth and up to 33% of children grind or clench their teeth. But some doctors suspect that number is much higher, as many people don’t even realise they do it while sleeping.

Here’s why so many people grind their teeth:

Stress is a huge factor

Stress and anxiety are the main reasons people grind their teeth, according to Michael Lerner, a Yale Medicine ear, nose and throat doctor. When we’re stressed, our bodies release a surge of adrenaline and cortisol — two chemicals known to increase our heart rate, pump up our blood pressure and boost energy levels. Lerner said these intense changes can result in excessive muscle tension in our jaw and chewing muscles, causing some people to grind their teeth.

Others may simply clench their jaw when they’re stressed, something Lerner said is “not so different from more well-recognised anxiety-related behaviours such as nail biting, hair twirling or leg bouncing.” Evidence has found that people who are going through a stressful time — like a divorce, death or relocation — are more at risk for bruxism, as are those with neurotic or Type A personalities.

Some medical experts also suspect grinding is more prevalent in major cities like New York or Los Angeles, where stress levels are off the charts.

“People in high-stress environments, communities, or jobs are thought to grind their teeth more — working out their anxiety. So, it may be that most New Yorkers grind their teeth, but this is not scientifically confirmed,” said Derek Steinbacher, a Yale Medicine plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

It could be your medications

Certain medications ― including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs ― are thought to cause bruxism. It’s not fully understood why prescriptions like Prozac, Paxil and Zoloft have this effect, but one study theorised it may be because SSRIs affect dopamine levels in the brain — a chemical that helps control muscular and motor activity.

Certain antihistaminergic drugs may also be linked to bruxism due to a disinhibitory effect they have on part of the brain that controls sleep and circadian rhythms, according to past research. (Side note: If you suspect your meds are causing you to grind your teeth, your doctor may be able to change your dose or try another option.)