For media-obsessed Benjamin Netanyahu, being first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine was an opportunity the Israeli prime minister was never going to turn down. With March elections fast approaching, global headlines paying tribute to the pace of Israel’s vaccine rollout could prove to be the perfect antidote to persuade voters to forget about Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I have brought the vaccines and you are giving the vaccines,” Netanyahu told health workers at a clinic in an Arab town in northern Israel as he implored residents to get the shot. “The whole world is amazed at Israel. They are writing that Israel is a wonder.” In just over two weeks, the country has given first shots of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to more than 1.5 million people ― almost 20% of the population and more than 70% of citizens aged 60 or older. That’s the highest level in the world on a per capita basis, according to Our World in Data. Now, because of its advanced position, scientists believe Israel will provide a priceless global preview into the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Israel’s strategy Israel fired the starting gun on its campaign on Dec. 19, with vaccinations now being administered in 300 specialist centers. The country’s free public health system offers appointments by text message. The head of Britain’s National Health Service, Simon Stevens, said on Thursday that Israel’s high vaccination rates were at least in part due to its decision to conduct more injections at larger centers. With infrastructure and logistics among the most advanced in the world and a highly trained military managing distribution, Israel has also benefited from a relatively high population density. The country’s 9 million people are easier to reach, allowing faster vaccine deployment. Israel’s population is relatively small compared to the U.S., France and U.K. The vaccine doses delivered daily by Pfizer are more than sufficient, and Israel distributes each dose quickly to optimize supplies.

JACK GUEZ via Getty Images A large vaccination centre open by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center pictured on December 31, 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Israelis wait to receive coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center, set up on a basketball court in Hod Hasharon, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021.

But the country’s ambitious goal of a partial return to normality within weeks has also been met with skepticism. Immunologist Cecil Czerkinsky, the director of research at France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research, said vaccines by injection rarely prevent transmission of the virus. “Collective immunity in March in Israel? I don’t believe it,” said Czerkinsky. Whatever the outcome, Israel’s vaccine sprint is being watched closely by scientists as a test of the efficacy. “At this speed, we can expect a significant drop in the number of people hospitalized at the end of February,” said Czerkinsky. Jean-Louis Montastruc, a member of the France’s academy of sciences, told HuffPost France that Israel will provide a “real-life assessment” that the vaccine is as effective as the studies show, and that it is without serious side effects. “To date there are no new side effects from Israel,” Montastruc said. Antoine Beau of HuffPost France contributed to this report